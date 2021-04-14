Houston, MS (38851)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.