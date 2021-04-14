HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltoppers took on the East Webster Wolverines on Tuesday.
While they would stay in the game, the Toppers would lose by a final score of 9-6.
The first inning saw the Wolverines jump out to an early 2-1 lead.
However, Houston would fight back and take a 6-5 lead with a five run fourth inning.
There were no leaders as far as scoring in the game.
Jay Hamilton, Hoyt Smith, Tucker Nabors, Hunter Hancock, Gage Harrington and Red Parker all had one run apaiece.
Hamilton, Smith, Nabors and Zack Boren each stole a base during the game.
Harrington stole two.
Harrington and Button Lakes were the two pitchers for the game.
Harrington threw 46 pitches and had five strikes. He only gave up two runs.
Lakes threw 74 pitches with three strikes and seven runs.
The Toppers will face off against district opponents, the Choctaw County Chargers twice this week, once on the road on Tuesday and once at home on Friday.
They currently sit at a record of 8-13.