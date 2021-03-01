HOUSTON – Division Champions the Houston Hilltoppers fought their way through the playoffs last week.
Due to the winter weather, they were forced to play three rounds of playoff games in one week, a challenge which they rose to, defeating Belmont 77-49 and Holly Springs 62-50. The third round saw the Toppers defeated by Booneville by a final score of 56-37.
Opening round one at home on Tuesday, the Toppers faced off against Belmont.
The toppers came out of the gate strong, ending the first quarter with a score of 22-5.
The second quarter cemented the Toppers' dominance, as they closed out the half with a score of 42-21.
They were aggressive and fast on offense, and this created problems for the Belmont defense, who could not compete against the physicality.
There was no question that the game belonged to the Toppers, however, they did have foul trouble, which sent Belmont to the line a few times especially late in the game, however, they were able to build enough of a lead that it did not matter.
Shemar Crawford was a powerhouse for the Toppers in round one. He totaled 30 points in the game, and he had several steals on the defensive side of the ball. He even put a dunk under his belt.
MJ Smith was another asset to the Toppers. He performed well inside the paint on both offense, with 17 points, and defense, with several blocked shots.
Jay Duffy also had a good performance, putting up 10 points.
After the first round win, the Toppers had but one day to prepare for the second round.
Thursday was the second round and the Toppers took on Holly Springs.
Right out of the gate it was apparent that Holly Springs was going to be a much tougher opponent, and the Toppers struggled to find their footing at some points of the game.
The first quarter ended with Holly Springs in the lead 19-15.
The Toppers were good on defense for the most part, blocking shot attempts and getting takeaways, however, offense was where they struggled, especially early on.
They seemed unable to make the ball drop despite driving to the rim with the same aggression that won them the first game.
Crawford was also cold from beyond the arc for the entire game, only scoring from outside once or twice.
In fact, the entire team struggled from the three point line, with only a handful of them in the game.
However, the Toppers were able to claw their way back to the lead at half time, 32-29.
After the half, it became a game of free throws for the Toppers. They were sent to the line numerous times with overall success.
Despite this, however, they were unable to pull away in the third quarter, with the score being 43-40 Toppers to close out the quarter.
The free throws in the fourth quarter were the game-changers though.
With several fouls including a technical against Holly Springs, the Toppers were able to rack up some points on the line, even with the missed shots.
With the victory, the Toppers moved one step closer to the final four, which is where they made it to last year.
“That's huge,” said head coach Chris Pettit of the Toppers' win over Holly Springs. “We got down early, but our kids, they've got so much dog in them, that's what we call them, a bunch of dogs, you knew we were never going too be out of it. We battled back and we got a stretch where we kind of got a little bit tired there, and really the only way they scored there late in the third was a bunch of putbacks. They were missing shots and they'd get the rebound and put it back, that's where we had to just calm down and just get their minds back in it. We closed it out at the end.”
Tensions ran high during the game, however, the Toppers were largely able to keep their heads down and just play their game.
“We did, we had to reel [Shemar] in sometimes, he gets into it he's locked in and he's all about winning, bottom line. He can get emotional sometimes and we've just got to keep him calm, and the rest of them do a good job of keeping us in line.”
Crawford once again led scoring in this game with 20. Followed closely by Smith with 13. There was a tie for third place between Mike White and Rasehun McGregory, with 10 apiece.
The Toppers took on Booneville for round three on Saturday, and the loss ended their season.