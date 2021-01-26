CALHOUN CITY – The Houston Hilltoppers took to the road on Friday night to face off against their district rivals, the Calhoun City Wildcats.
While the game was very close, the Toppers came out on top, winning by a score of 51-48.
The Toppers came out strong in the first quarter, driving to the rim for points, and making a few free throws.
They also managed to get several defensive stops on the other end of the court.
However, they struggled with the shooting game.
They missed several shots from beyond the arc, however, thanks to the aggressive offensive style of the Toppers, they were able to capitalize on several drives to the bucket.
They ended the first quarter with a 15-12 lead.
The second quarter saw the Toppers find their footing somewhat and begin to pull away.
Shemar Crawford downed the first three point shot of the game, however, three's were hard to come by this game for the usually successful three point shooting Toppers.
At halftime, Houston held a seven point lead of 30-23.
After the half was a true test of the Toppers' grit and determination.
The Third quarter saw the Wildcats pull to within one point of the Toppers' lead. They were far more successful with the shooting game than the Toppers as well.
They would then fight back to take the lead from Houston with 1:07 to go in the fourth quarter, 48-46.
However, Crawford stepped up exactly when the Toppers needed him to, draining a three to propel them back into the lead with 45 second to go. He then turned around and stole the ball and added two more points to the Toppers' score, making it the final of 51-48 with four seconds left.
“We needed this game at this point,” said head coach Chris Pettit. “We are right in the middle of division play and you can't ask for a game to stay up. We had Eupora Tuesday night and that was over with early, so we needed this game tonight to kind of stay on track with what we want to do. There is no telling what might happen when you play your biggest rival, its like a championship game for both of us. We made a big play, Shemar hit a big three down the stretch and then knocked down free throws, we had a couple of good defensive stops there towards the end, and that was the only difference in the game. We didn't do a good job boxing out the whole game, that's how they scored, but we'll get back in the gym and start working on that.”
Crawford had 25 points on the night, and though he was relatively cold from beyond the arc, he made two really big three's that were more or less the difference makers in a game this close.
Other players who performed well included Raeshun McGregory, who had the second most points with 13.
Mike White also performed well with a few points, and a good defensive game.
One player who was abnormally quiet on the offensive end was MJ Smith. Smith usually has at least one dunk per game and several layups, however, he struggled to put up points in the game. But while he did struggle on offense, he more than made up for it on defense. He used his six-foot-six body to block the lane and had several swatted shots in the game.
“I thought Shemar stayed aggressive, he almost got a little overly aggressive, we had to settle them down a bit. Of course he's that type player where he thinks he can do it, and he does a lot, he hit the big shot tonight, hit the free throws. MJ struggled tonight really getting hands on the ball. He had a big two points for us and big free throws down the stretch too, so that's what we told him, he's got to keep working and don't give up on himself. He's a big factor for us every night. He had some huge rebounds for us down the stretch, so even though he wasn't on the stat sheet scoring, he did some things on the other end that really helped us.”
Pettit said that this was a good team win for the Toppers.
Looking forward, the Toppers will take on Aberdeen at home in Houston on Tuesday, and then head to Hatley on Friday.