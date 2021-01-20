HOUSTON – As soon as the Toppers' shoes hit the court on Tuesday, it became apparent that they were more comfortable than they had been all season. It showed in the final score of 77-42.
With their full list of stars available to start, MJ Smith, Shemar Crawford and Raeshun McGregory were once again united on the court to start a game.
This allowed the Toppers to hit the ground running and not let up.
The first quarter saw the Toppers take the lead, a lead that would not be relinquished. It started with Crawford scoring a three-pointer to open the game, a shot which would set the tone for the rest of the night.
The Toppers looked incredibly comfortable beyond the arc, raining three's more than they have all season.
“We talked about it about a week ago, and we have not been shooting the ball well at all,” said head coach Chris Pettit. “So, a lot of our practices, about half, have been nothing but shooting here lately. We are just trying to build some confidence and we have got some guys who can shoot it, a lot of it, especially with some of the younger guys, its about seeing it go in a couple of times and just staying confident and not losing it.”
The clear dedication to shooting in practice paid off as they connected with half or more of the three's they tossed up.
Crawford led the team in scoring with 21 points.
Mike White came in a close second place with 13 points and he even scored a dunk, a move that has become synonymous with Smith, but this time White got in on the fun.
A tie for third place closed out the scoring bracket, with both McGregory and Smith having 11 points each.
According to Pettit, this was the most the guys had played as a team and he was incredibly proud.
“I am proud of the way they played, and that was probably the best team game, team win, everything was about team tonight. I thought we shared the ball on offense and moved it, defensively, we had some possessions where as much as we play, we take chances and gamble, and we had guys helping everywhere. I thought it was just the team played as a team tonight and everybody had everybody's back, so that's what I am most proud of.”
The Toppers only carried a 15-12 lead into the second quarter, however, they would extend that lead to a 21 point lead at halftime and a 34 point lead headed into the fourth quarter.
This win the first division win for the Toppers, bringing them to 1-0 in the division. However, that the first win came against their rivals in Choctaw, who have been a thorn in the Toppers' side in the past, will hopefully instill some confidence in the relatively young team heading into the latter part of the season.
The Toppers now sit at 10-3.