OXFORD – In an amazing show the Houston Hilltoppers beat the Desoto Jaguars 28-7. The 3A Toppers pulled an upset at the teams first game in a scrimmage against the 6A Jaguars.
“We love competition and love proving who we are,” said Ty Hardin, head coach for Houston.
All the teams played 3 quarters at the jamboree. This was the first time coaches could really see what their teams were made of before starting their seasons.
Coach Hardin was very pleased with what he saw on both the offensive and the defensive side.
“We have the talent to do what we want to this year,” he said/ We’re excited about the future.”
Houston will play Pontotoc for their first home game this Friday, Aug. 23. Coach Hardin and his players are ready for their rivals.
“We just want to win,” he said. “This senior class hasn’t beat Pontotoc and they’re just hungry to do it. They’ve had our number for the last three years and were tired of it.”