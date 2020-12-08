HOUSTON -- The Houston Hilltoppers once again took on the Houlka Wildcats in a non-divisional game last Friday, Dec.4.
Much like their first encounter the week of Thanksgiving, this rematch saw the Toppers taking the victory, this time by a score of 77-33.
Starting out in the first half the Hilltoppers came out strong. All the starters working together. M.J. Smith and Shemar Crawford, for the Hilltoppers worked in tandem creating an offense that Houlka’s smaller defense could not handle.
Crawford sank 19 points himself making him Houston’s top scorrer for teh game.
In the second half, the Wildcats did come back out stronger on all fronts. Once again Seth Winter showed impressive skill on the outside. While not making as many three-pointers as he did in teh previous week’s game against the Hilltoppers, he did help to bring the score to a closer margin.
However, the Hilltoppers were just much quicker than the Wildcats.
It took Houlka until the fourth quarter to even get to 30 points, while Houston was able to score 20 plus points.
“I think we came out in the first half real hard, but probably could have come out a little harder in the second. This year we’re trying to be balanced unlike last year where we were more guarded,” said Houston’s head coach Chris Pettit.
Houlka is still a good team, but playing outside of their division and playing against a team that is so much larger than them is not a recipe for success. They may have better luck against their next opponent, Falkner highschool.
The Wildcats will take on the Eagles next Friday, Dec. 11.
Houston will take on Ingomar next Friday at Ingomar. This should be a decent test to Houston’s harsh defense with Ingomar’s high powered offense.