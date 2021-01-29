HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltoppers took to their home court to face off against the Aberdeen Bulldogs on Tuesday night, Jan. 26.
Though the Toppers had what is considered home court advantage, the victory was hard-fought, winning by a score of 60-45.
The game was a good representation of Houston's stamina though, as they were not able to coast at any point in the game, and had to play at full power the entire time.
They came out of the gate a little slow, allowing the Bulldogs to jump out to an early 5-0 lead, however, they were able to fight back from the deficit, with the tying score coming at the hands of Jay Duffy, who had a good night. They then went on to hold a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Toppers headed into the second quarter looking to extend their lead before the half.
They rallied, however, so did the Bulldogs.
The Toppers struggled to box out, and as such, they were sorely lacking in rebounds on the night.
Missing the rebound from a free throw, and the Bulldogs putting it up for a last-minute score at the half prompted a frustrated response from head coach Chris Pettit. Heading into half time with a four-point lead, the Toppers had a hill ahead of them to pull out the win.
“We've just been on them about boxing out, boxing out, boxing out,” said Pettit. “That's the only thing we talked about [at halftime]. Its almost like we do box out drills everyday, nothing else, and we still don't do it. Its all a mindset. I thought that was the difference in the first half.”
The Toppers did an overall better job in the second half.
“I thought our pressure turned up in the second half and we got a few more steals and one out's, which led to the lead. I think we had it a little over 20 with a little over a minute left and they cut it to 10 or 12, whatever it was, and we wound up winning by 15, but a big thing with us right now, down the stretch, we have got to make free throws.”
The Toppers struggled at the line, missing numerous free throws, even ones that could have been the difference maker in a game this close.
“That's a concern of mine right now is what we do when that game is really tight like that, we have got to knock those down. We will get in the gym and we'll work on that a little bit.”
However, though the game was a close one, with some aspects that needed work, there were several players who performed well.
Shemar Crawford once again led the team in scoring with 20 points. Raeshun McGregory was next highest scorer for the second week in a row, scoring 13 points in the game.
As mentioned, Duffy had a few scores, and drove to the rim well, Mike White also performed aggressively in the paint.
MJ Smith, while not a big scorer in the first half, had a stellar defensive performance, swatting away shot after shot on the other end of the court, and guarding the rim with a staunch ferocity that only someone of his size could conjure up. The second half, however, marked a return of somewhat for Smith, as he was finally able to get his hands on the ball after two games of little possession, and lay down one of his Houston-famous dunks, visually returning some of his confidence on the court.
“He got some good looks,” said Pettit. “He got some decent looks in the first half, but everybody we play is going to be looking at him, he is the biggest kid on the floor most nights, so I thought they did a pretty good job trying to negate him some in the first half, make it tough on him. I thought he got loose, that's what he's got to learn, he's still young, even though we are running a certain offense doesn't mean that he can't flash and make himself big inside, and I think he did that some in the second half.”
With this win, the Toppers advanced to 13-4 on the season, with a district record of 2-1.