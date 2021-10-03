Toppers take homecoming victory over South Pontotoc By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Oct 3, 2021 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Jalen Washington finds a gap and exploits it for a big gain. By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal The kick by Joby King is good. Trey Mims (75) completes his block and surveys the field looking to help. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltoppers (6-0) took to the field for their homecoming bout against the South Pontotoc Cougars on Friday night.While the Cougars would strike back late, the game belonged to the Toppers, taking home the “w” 48-21, and continuing their undefeated streak.The Toppers started off a bit slow, with a muffed opening kick off narrowly recovered, however, what mistakes they did make became fewer and farther between.Jalen Washington utilized the outside edge, running around the defense several times for big gains, including the opening drive, to set them up in Cougar territory.The Toppers capitalized on the run with quarterback Red Parker using his legs to pick up a 31-yard touchdown run.The kicking by Joby King was fairly consistent throughout the night as well.The biggest threat for the Toppers was the duo of Parker and Washington, who both used their legs to pick up yards and break the plane several times throughout the night.William Vance also had a good night on both sides of the ball.He picked up an interception early in the game, as well as a few receptions on offense.The Cougars offered a little resistance on defense, stifling the Toppers on a few drives, especially early on, however, between penalties and big running plays, the Toppers ran away with the game.The Toppers look to continue their win streak this Friday when they travel to North Pontotoc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 71° Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Updated: October 3, 2021 @ 5:19 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Toppers take homecoming victory over South Pontotoc 24 min ago Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Schools to continue wearing masks for now Oct 2, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Thank the "off the field" team Oct 1, 2021 Chickasaw Journal First responders dinner honored those who serve, and those who died serving Oct 1, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Houston FFA Chapter Receives Grant from the National FFA Organization Oct 1, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Just Keep Living Sep 30, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists