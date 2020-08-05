HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltopper Touchdown Club will be hosting their annual fish fry fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 8.
The event is held every year, and serves to raise money for the football program at Houston High School.
This year's fish fry will be different, however, on account of COVID.
Plates will be take-out only and can be picked up at the high school. Cheerleaders will be handing out plates at the drive thru end of the sidewalk. All patrons are required to stay in their vehicles.
Tickets were $12, and they were for sale through Friday, July 31.
Last year's fish fry raised around $10,000.
They hope for this year to be just as successful if not more, however, things do remain uncertain due to the virus.
“We will be taking every precaution to ensure our community's safety while also ensuring our boys have what they need for the upcoming football season,” read the Facebook post from the Touchdown Club explaining the finalized details.
The Toppers are set to kick off on Aug. 17 for the first game of the season.