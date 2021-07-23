Tree falls on homes, causes damage in Houston By Robert Scott Editor/Reporter Jul 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A tree limb fell on two houses on Park Street in Houston. By ROBERT SCOTT Chickasaw Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – Houston Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Park Street on Friday morning for a call about a tree having fallen on two houses.Once on scene, it was revealed that a limb from a tree had fallen on one house, but it was so long that it did damage to the second house as well.There seemed to be significant damage to the first house, however, no official assessment had been done.According to Emergency Management Director Linda Griffin, there were no injuries and everyone was accounted for.The same tree had previously caused problems when part of it fell on a car with a child in the back seat during a thunderstorm in August 2020.In what was described as “miraculous” the child was recovered without injury.However, the weather was quiet and peaceful on Friday, so that was not the cause of the collapse this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tree Social Services Meteorology Houston Police Linda Griffin Management Assessment Emergency Damage Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 78° Partly Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.. Tonight Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Updated: July 23, 2021 @ 4:39 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Tree falls on homes, causes damage in Houston 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal It's Worth Writing Home About 11 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Caution: A wife's retirement may be dangerous to your health Jul 22, 2021 Chickasaw Journal School board approves teacher pay for working ballgames, extracurricular activities Jul 21, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Circuit Court now under way in Okolona Jul 21, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Trustees discuss possible SRO Jul 21, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists