A tree limb fell on two houses on Park Street in Houston. 

 By ROBERT SCOTT Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Houston Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Park Street on Friday morning for a call about a tree having fallen on two houses.

Once on scene, it was revealed that a limb from a tree had fallen on one house, but it was so long that it did damage to the second house as well.

There seemed to be significant damage to the first house, however, no official assessment had been done.

According to Emergency Management Director Linda Griffin, there were no injuries and everyone was accounted for.

The same tree had previously caused problems when part of it fell on a car with a child in the back seat during a thunderstorm in August 2020.

In what was described as “miraculous” the child was recovered without injury.

However, the weather was quiet and peaceful on Friday, so that was not the cause of the collapse this time.

