HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department along with the Houston Police Department and the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle accident at 11:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The accident involved two semi-trucks that hit head on in the curb at the end of County Road 515 North.
One of the vehicles was a tanker truck, carrying gasoline, the other was not hauling anything.
The tanker truck was southbound the truck without a trailer was northbound. The two collided in the curb, said Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship.
Blankenship said that the diesel fuel was leaking from the saddle tank of the northbound vehicle, so the fire department set in on trying to combat that. They called in public works from the county and the state to get sand put out to prevent the fuel from entering the creek.
He said that the tanker was fortunately not a problem as was originally feared.
“The gasoline tanker never pose any problems to us,” he said. “It never ruptured, had any leaks or anything.”
There was one injury at the scene said Blankenship. One of the drivers was injured, and the ambulance took care of him.
He said that two others were transported to a hospital, but that was due to a company policy, and they were released without any injuries.
He said that the fire department was cleared from the scene at 12:32 p.m.
Traffic remained blocked for a time afterward while cleanup took place with MDOT and a wrecker service.