HOSUTON – The subject of trucks and the Hardee's parking lot came up again recently during a meeting of the Houston Board of Aldermen.
Alderman at Large Barry Springer brought it up during the meeting.
“We've been kicking this around forever, and we got off to a stutter step and fell slat when Sean [Johnson] chose that county road to reroute trucks on that wasn't wide enough for a Volkswagen, but I am of the opinion, and I think a lot of people are, that these thru trucks, there's no point in it. I see them and follow them now and again, and the trucks will come off and come right through the middle of town that are going south and they just see it as a shorter route just like I do. When I leave here going to Pontotoc, I go up Jackson Street and 18 wheelers are doing that and they've about demolished our turn curb down here on the corner, and every town you go to nowadays has a sign starting before you get there saying where for the trucks to go, and there's no real point in these trucks coming right through town is what I'm saying.”
He said that he wanted to stop trucks from coming through town and to make them use the bypass to get to Highway 8.
“We've got to come to some sort of conclusion and pass some sort of ordinance, if we want to, directing trucks to stay on the bypass to eight, and not come through town trying to get to Highway 8. In my opinion, direct no thru trucks past 3rd Avenue.”
In addition to this, he also brought up the Hardee's lot. It is the gravel lot between Hardee's and McDonald's.
“Also an idea I keep harping on, as it relates to those trucks parking there, by Hardee's. The gas tanker was broke down right under the water tower and had the street blocked, but all the gas tanker was doing was going to stay overnight in that parking lot, that's an overnight parking lot, it's not a Hardee's, obviously they can't eat at Hardee's and they're not eating at McDonald's. It's just an eyesore in the middle of our town, and people say, and I respect this opinion, 'I'm a trucker and if there hadn't been a place for me to park, I wouldn't have got anything to eat that night.' Well, you're not going to get anything to eat that night anyway after the restaurants are closed, there's no point in what's happening there. If I owned that bed and breakfast, I'd be tore down, those trucks are sitting there all night humming. People come into this town, and I've had people saying 'what's with that truck parking lot over there?' I think we need to get the trucks out of the middle of town.”
He suggested what he thought could be done to the lot if they could come to an agreement with the owner. He suggested making it downtown parking.
“Paint the water tank, pave the parking lot like that little diagram we had in our sign ordinance, and make it the cutest thing in Houston, that's downtown parking for the square. It'd be the focal point of this town, but we've got to deal with the trucks. We almost had them out of there at one time, I begged everybody and we voted to chain off around the streets, our right of way, and stop them, restrict their access to it, but then that fell through when McDonald's guy threw out $4,000 on something.”
He said that, however, he wanted to make some sort of proposal to the owner to try and reach an agreement.
“I want to propose, to the owners of that lot, something. I know they could get a dollar for dollar, they could not have to pay tax on that $200,000 if they give us that property. I know I can't give them tax credits like they give for forest land when they turn it into forever conservation. If that's valued at $200,000, you can take $200,000 off your taxes, I'm talking about taxes you owe, I'm not talking about saving the tax on $200,000. I want to propose to the owners, something just to get a response. We've never gotten to the owners of that because we always get blocked by whoever the lady is over the Houston Hardee's, am I right?”
There were many ideas thrown out as far as trucks and the lot, however, the decision was made to let Patsy Gregory, the Chickasaw Development Foundation Director, put together a group of people to get together and talk with the multiple people involved, including the owner of Hardee's and MDOT to name a few, and come back with a proposal for the board.
This is not the first time that this discussion has come up. As mentioned, it was brought up previously and it was met with backlash from some in the community.