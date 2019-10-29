HOUSTON – At approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, emergency personnel for both Chickasaw County and the City of Houston were dispatched to the scene of an accident at Walmart at 660 East Madison Street in Houston.
At the scene, a vehicle had driven through the front of the store. This prompted an evacuation of the store.
According to Houston Police Chief, Billy Voyles, an elderly man mistakenly mashed the accelerator instead of the brake while attempting to park the vehicle. The name of the man has not been released.
The vehicle drove through a line of carts on the outside and inside of the store, and according to Voyles, that was the only thing that slowed the momentum enough to keep the vehicle from fully entering the store and hitting the customer service desk.
There was, however, substantial damage to the front of the store. The windows and wall were where the initial impact occurred. The debris was propelled through the exit doors inside of the foyer, and it completely destroyed the doors. According to Voyles, the contractor for Walmart said it would take approximately two to three weeks for the damage to be repaired and everything fully functional again.
There was one injury that required attention. It was in the form of a Hispanic male who was struck in the back of the legs by a cart. He was transported by ambulance to be checked out. The driver did not suffer any injuries.
“I’m just glad no one was hurt any worse than they were,” said Voyles.
Walmart is now open and operational again.