HOUSTON – Houston Firefighters responded to the east side of the square on Tuesday afternoon after a report of a fire at the theater building.
Dark smoke billowed out of the top of the building, which had the roof removed last week as part of ongoing renovations, as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
The surrounding buildings were evacuated to ensure the safety of the occupants.
The fire was declared out at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and firefighters began clearing debris.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
No injuries were reported.
The City of Houston purchased the former theater and, more recently, restaurant building from its then-owner, Athanasios Papadimitriou, using tourism money in early summer 2019.
The building is in the process of being converted into a theater.
The Houston Council of the Arts, a local non-profit, was formed to oversee fundraising for the project.
It is unclear how extensive the damage is, or how this will affect the plans for the renovation.
More information will be released as it becomes available.