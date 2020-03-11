HOUSTON • Two people were arrested on Feb. 19 for stealing from businesses in Houston.
Braxton Sullivan, 41, of Una and Sarah Burrage, 30, of Philadelphia, Miss, were both taken into custody by the Houston Police Department and booked into the Chickasaw County Jail.
Sullivan was charged with three counts of felony larceny and one count of felony drug possession. He was also put on hold for MDOC because he was on probation. He had an outstanding warrant for Union City as well.
Burrage was charged with one count of felony accessory after the fact. She also had an outstanding warrant for Neshoba County, and was placed on hold.
According to Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles, the suspects stole from three separate location in Houston, and were caught on surveillance footage.
A witness saw the duo running across the road, and called it into police, who were able to apprehend them.
The business that was stolen from wished to remain anonymous.
According to Voyles, police were able to recover the stolen items at the time of the arrest.
According to the booking reports, both Sullivan and Burrage are set to appear in court on Mar. 12.