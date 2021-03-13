HOULKA -- GSV Care Medical Clinic employees and members of Project ELECT gave 70 vaccinations against Covid-19 during a community inoculation program Wednesday, March 10 at the Houlka clinic, clinic provider Manda Griffin DNP said Friday.
Project ELECT is a non-profit organization headquartered in Tupelo.
ELECT is an acronym for “Enthusiastic Leaders Engaged in Challenging Times.” The nonprofit connects people and organizations to other community groups.
Members of Project ELECT learned of a need for the vaccines in Chickasaw County, so they contacted the GSV Care Medical Clinic to help set up the program.
The vaccinations were open without cost to anyone 18 and above who had pre-registered for the program.
The purpose of the day-long program was to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to people who live in predominantly Black or underserved communities, she said.
Another goal was to offer vaccinations to the elderly, and/or those without Internet service who would otherwise have problems learning about the time and location of the vaccination programs or signing up for them.
Another such vaccination program -- also without cost -- is in the works, but no date has been set yet.
“We’re taking applications now. Those wishing to sign up for that program should call the clinic at 662-568-2013.” Griffin said.
She said Wednesday’s program went off without problem, and used the last of 100 Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine supplies received from the State of Mississippi. The other 30 doses had been given at a previous community vaccination program held at the Houlka clinic.
It took months for the clinic to set up the program, and Griffin said she wanted to make sure all the doses got used.
“Since we only received 100 doses, we wanted to be sure that we had enough people sign up to use every one of the 70 doses we had left. We had two people to cancel Wednesday, but we were able to replace them with others who had signed up,” she concluded.