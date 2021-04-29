OKOLONA – The Okolona Fire Department was dispatched to the United Furniture campus at 4:56 on Thursday morning for a structure fire.
A trailer that was backed up to the building in which ground fiber is blown into pillows had caught fire and it spread into the edge of the building.
“It happened where they fill the pillows with the fiber, there is the shipping room and the grinding room where they blow the fiber into the pillows,” said Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker. “It was outside that room where it happened.”
According to Tucker, the fire was declared under control at about 6 a.m. and they cleared the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m.
There were no injuries in the fire, and production was briefly shut down in that one building, however, they have since resumed.
“They had to shut that one area down, but they are back up and running now,” said Tucker.
The official cause of the fire is unknown, however, Tucker said it appeared to be an equipment malfunction.
Okolona was assisted by Amory, Houston, Van Vleet, Cedar Creek, Monroe County, Shannon and Tupelo Fire Departments, however, Tupelo was canceled in route.