HOUSTON – The square in Houston was the scene of a protest on Saturday afternoon.
The protest, organized by locals Megan and Ashley Nabors, comes as nationwide protests have began breaking out over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.
The event saw several public officials turn out in support including Alderlady Sheena Kirby Jones and Vice Mayor Barry Springer.
Megan Nabors and her sister Ashley were the coordinators of the event, and according to them, they wanted to get the conversation started locally.
“We wanted to do something for a long time,” said Megan. “Like I said, I experienced it first hand when my husband was racially profiled and it was scary. I just thank God that it wasn't anything more than a broken taillight. So, we wanted to go to some protests, but they were always days when we were working or we couldn't get there, and we thought, 'you know what, who do we have to talk to to get something where we live and just start the conversation.”
“The best place to start is in our community because in order to change other people, we have to start where we are first,” added Ashley.
The crowd gathered on the square and listened to guest speakers including Springer, who began the proceedings with a few words on behalf of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.
“What I hope you see, and what I think you see are responsive, compassionate people,” he said when speaking about the local law enforcement and fire department.
After the main speakers, the mic was opened up for anyone to come forward and speak if they so chose. A few people came forward, encouraging progress, and they asked that everyone treat each other as equal.
Once the speaking was finished, with permission from the Chief of Police Billy Voyles, the protestors were allowed to march across the lawn of the square, making the full square. They carried signs with phrases like “All lives can't matter until Black lives do” and “No justice no peace,”as well as others.
According to the Nabors sisters, this is just the beginning of the conversation in Chickasaw County.
“Its going to get the conversation started, and you know what, we need to address the Confederate statue that is on our square,” said Megan. “Its a participation trophy, so I think that is where we are going to go from here is to do better as a community, and come together and if something is offensive to one of us, its offensive to all of us.”
Local law enforcement from both the Houston Police Department as well as the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department showed up and stood with the protestors. At one point, the protestors even applauded the law enforcement officers.
The protest was peaceful, and no issues arose.