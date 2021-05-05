OXFORD -- The University of Mississippi will celebrate more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university's 168th Commencement exercises April 29 - May 2.
The following local students are candidates for graduation:
Kaylee McKenzie Hillhouse, of Houlka, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Hillhouse is a Allied Health Studies major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Breana Nicole McDonald, of Houlka, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. McDonald is a Management major in the School of Business Administration.
William Perkins Stone, of Houston, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Stone is a History major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Summer Elizabeth McCarver, of Houston, MS, is a candidate for a Master of Arts. McCarver is a Teaching major in the Graduate School.
Lawrence Drake Dendy, of Houston, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. Dendy is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Tristen Dakota Laufenberg, of Houston, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Music. Laufenberg is a Music major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Harley Morgan Nabors, of Houston, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Nabors is a Biochemistry and French major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Robert E. Parker, of Houston, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of University Studies. Parker is a University Studies major in the General Studies.
Hannah Leann Grimes, of Houston, MS, is a candidate for a Master of Science. Grimes is a Communication Sciences/Disorders major in the Graduate School.
Takeya Khaecia Davidson, of Houston, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Davidson is a Marketing major in the School of Business Administration.
Tyler Austin Moore, of Houston, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Moore is a Finance major in the School of Business Administration.
William Scott Corley, of Okolona, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. Corley is a Journalism major in the School of Journalism and New Media.
Ainsley Evan Young, of Okolona, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Young is a Allied Health Studies major in the College of Liberal Arts.
Ashley Thompson, of Okolona, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. Thompson is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.
Jaqaveious Jashune Collins, of Okolona, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Collins is a Finance major in the School of Business Administration.
Hunter Cole Jolly, of Okolona, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Jolly is a Social Studies Education major in the School of Education.
Sara Mae Vance, of Woodland, MS, is a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. Vance is a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.
"This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during Commencement," said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities."
Jonathan T.M. Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, will deliver the Commencement address, which will take place at 8 a.m. May 1 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Commencement ceremonies, including those for individual schools and colleges, will be livestreamed and available by clicking here.
For additional details and a complete 2021 Commencement schedule, visit the university's Commencement website.
Commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 are slated for May 6-8. Morning convocation is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 8 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.