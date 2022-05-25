UNIVERSITY, MS -- More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.
Jordan Allen, of Houston, majored in Music and earned a Bachelor of Music from the College of Liberal Arts.
Gabriela Bedolla, of Houston, majored in History and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Eliana Carter, of Woodland, majored in Biochemistry and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Kanazsha Cooper, of Houston, majored in Biological Science and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Malik Lust, of Houlka, majored in Biological Science and earned a Bachelor of Science from the College of Liberal Arts.
Malcolm Lust, of Houlka, majored in Biochemistry and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
William Stone, of Houston, majored in History and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Allaunah Tumblin, of Houston, majored in Allied Health Studies and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Chasaness Lust, of Houlka, majored in Multi-Disciplinary Studies and earned a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies from the General Studies.
Brianna Boyd, of Okolona, majored in Criminal Justice and earned a Master of Criminal Justice from the Graduate School.
LaShunda Coleman, of Houston, majored in Educational Leadership and earned a Specialist in Education from the Graduate School.
Justin Merriman, of Houston, majored in Music and earned a Master of Music from the Graduate School.
Amanda Parker, of Houston, majored in Criminal Justice and earned a Master of Criminal Justice from the Graduate School.
Latericka Snow, of Okolona, majored in Educational Leadership and earned a Specialist in Education from the Graduate School.
Marianne Brinkley, of Houlka, majored in Social Work and earned a Bachelor of Social Work from the School of Applied Sciences.
William McClendon, of Okolona, majored in Criminal Justice and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the School of Applied Sciences.
Hayden Powell, of Houston, majored in Finance and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Abigail Heeringa, of Houston, majored in Elementary Education and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the School of Education.
Shanetric Townsend, of Houlka, majored in Juris Doctor Law and earned a Juris Doctor from the School of Law.
Cole Chandler, of Okolona, majored in Pharmacy Prct. Track and earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from the School of Pharmacy.
Lindsay Westmoreland, of Houlka, majored in Pharmacy Prct. Track and earned a Doctor of Pharmacy from the School of Pharmacy.
May 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 169th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 4-8. The universitywide morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7 in the Grove, with UM alumnus Bradford Cobb, a celebrated music industry executive, giving the keynote address.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation's most beautiful, Ole Miss' main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country's best college towns.