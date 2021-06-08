CHICKASAW – The two alderman races in Houston saw the incumbents maintain their seats on Tuesday, and the Mayoral race in Okolona decided who would take Sitting Mayor Sherman Carouthers' place.
In Houston, Kellie Atkinson won over newcomer Jerry Gravat to keep her seat as Ward 1 Alderlady.
The Alderman At Large race saw Barry Springer taking the victory over Andrea McMichael, also maintaining his seat.
Okolona was to have a new mayor after the election regardless, as the incumbent, Carouthers, did not advance past the primary.
Eldridge Lowe, the Democratic candidate, who defeated Carouthers in the primary, is the unofficial winner of the election.
These were the only races on the ballots in Chickasaw County.