HOUSTON – Houston could soon be seeing a step in the direction of emergency care available in town thanks to an urgent care clinic which has its sights set on the city.
Chad Garnett, along with is wife, Misty, came before the Houston City Council last Tuesday to inform them that they plan to construct a new, 3,000-square-foot urgent care clinic in Houston.
They are the owners of Webster Urgent Care in Mathiston, and they have been looking to expand and provide another urgent care facility to a town that needs one.
We started talking about, 'would we do another clinic,' and looking at where we might go,” said Chad. “Houston's always been on my heart. I felt like there was a need in Houston. I know there's a couple of clinics, not an urgent care clinic, and so we started looking here, we talked about Kosciusko a couple of times, and then once again, maybe it was the lord, I don't know, but the Mayor contacted me and asked me if we would look at maybe coming to Houston.”
Garnett said that when that happened, they immediately began looking into places in the community that they could potentially set up.
He said he has plans drawn out and land picked out where they plan to build.
The building will feature six exam rooms, two offices, an X-Ray room, an in-house lab and a lobby.
Ashley Flora, a nurse practitioner, who worked at the Webster Urgent Care Clinic for her clinic hours during nurse practitioner school, and will be relocating to the clinic in Houston as its lead practitioner.
The clinic treats emergency matters such as X-Rays, temporary casting, sutures, and other emergencies as well as family practice.
The hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. However, Garnett said that they never turn anyone away, regardless of time. He said that if someone calls at 6:30 and says they are coming in with an emergency, they will remain open for them.
Mayor Stacey Parker spoke about the prospect of this clinic coming to Houston.
“I reached out to them knowing that we had issues, and it's God's will, and how could you not say something good about what they are trying to promote and put out here for this community?”
The issue of emergency care has been a hotbed issue for the City since the emergency room shut down a few years ago.
This is the issue that Parker addressed, and this is what the clinic is seeking to help remedy.
Aldermen also:
– Approved minutes for Feb. 2, 9 meetings.
– Opened a public hearing about the rezoning of a property from Industrial to R2. There was no public opposition, and the hearing was closed. The vote will be at the April meeting.
– Heard from Shell Moore concerning the planned Juneteenth celebration, which will be virtual this year due to COVID.
– Approved amending the allowance for the alcoholic slush machines to read inaccessible to minors and served by adult employees only. The slush may also be served in 25 ounce or larger containers with tamper-evident seals.
– Approved filing Wayne Moore's claim on insurance instead of cutting him a check directly like he asked. Moore was tapped in the bumper by a police truck and there was very minimal damage.
– Opened bids for surplus equipment, the bids will be compiled into a spreadsheet for the next meeting.
– Opened bids for uniforms for summer league and approved going with Custom Apparel Inc. out of Woodland.
– Approved the bid from Kirk Auto Sales in Grenada for the two police and one fire vehicle to be purchased using grant money. The price was $25,950 per truck.
– Approved advertising for landscaping.
– Approved advertising for construction at Legion Lake.
– Approved advertising for Police Chief.
– Approved starting the process of amending the garbage ordinance to reflect the price increase by RES.
– Approved advertising for the Shannon Building roof.
– Heard from Sean Johnson, CDF Director, who provided updates on the ongoing projects and events around town.
– Approved changing the employment qualification for Public Works to remove the requirement of GED or high school diploma.
– Heard department reports.
– Entered into executive session for personnel.
– Paid Claims.
– Adjourned.