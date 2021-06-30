CHICKASAW • With the number of vaccinated individuals rising in Mississippi, the Mississippi State Department of Health is looking to make the vaccine as accessible to the public as possible.
One such way they are doing this is by offering vaccination sites in cities and towns across the state at different times.
They have scheduled Chickasaw County to receive some of these in July.
The MS Dept of Health will be at the following locations in Chickasaw County to give Covid-19 vaccinations. These two sites are walk-in and no appointment is required.
The following are the locations and times:
Okolona Auditorium
213 West Main St.
Okolona, MS
Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 8, 2021 – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 10, 2021 – 9 a.m. – 12 noon
Woodland Town Hall
134 Logan St
Woodland, MS
Friday, July 9, 2021 – 9 a.m. – 12 noon
Anyone 12 years old or older is eligible.
Walk-in’s are welcome, however, appointments can also be scheduled at covidvaccine.umc.edu.
The Pfizer two dose vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson one dose (for ages 18 and over) will be available.