Van Vleet – Volunteer fire fighters at Van Vleet Fire Department in Chickasaw County received three vehicles from Toyota Mississippi on Aug. 27, 2019.
Van Vleet Fire Chief Greg Bigham and Van Vleet Fire volunteer Ron Johnson requested the donation on behalf of all the volunteer/career firefighters in Chickasaw County. The vehicles, including one hybrid model, will be used for vehicle extrication and rescue training using the Jaws of Life.
The donated pre-production vehicles were originally housed in the Tupelo Automobile Museum that closed earlier this year. Pre-production vehicles are built to teach team members the automotive manufacturing processes. The vehicles are then donated to organizations to support vocational education training, work force development programs and safety training.
“These vehicles will allow our firefighters to receive hands-on training with extrication equipment, said Chief Greg Bigham. “Also it will decrease the chance of injury to the volunteers running the equipment with the knowledge of the makeup of the advanced technology that goes into vehicles today,” added Chief Bigham.
The training will include extrication of trapped wreck victims using hand tool extrication techniques and hydraulic extrication systems and will be available to over 170 volunteers that make up the eight volunteer/career fire departments in Chickasaw County.