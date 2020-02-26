VARDAMAN • Vardaman boys and girls both fell short in the first round of the playoffs. With the boys falling to Ingomar in a disappointing 97-30 loss, and the girls falling to Tupelo Christian Prep by a score of 53-38.
Vardaman had a disappointing season finishing 1-23. This team was honestly a good team that played well in the first half of most games. The things that hurt the Rams were fouls and the lack of a big roster to choose from off the bench. Next season Coach Tim Vaughn will have a good team that has all the fundamentals down, he just needs to make sure that the team has the stamina to compete in the later quarters and bring down the penalties.
The Lady Rams fared slightly better, ending their season with a record of 19-12. They were a powerful team, they just suffered from mistakes that most teams make. They should have no problem being contenders next season as well.