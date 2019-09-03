Vardaman took a hard loss this week to Bruce at 34-0. While Vardaman did have an explosive defense that stopped key plays, they did not have that same explosiveness on offense.
Turnovers plagued both teams on Friday. Vardaman had two fumbles and Bruce threw an interception before halftime.
Both teams also had players on both sides of the ball. Number 12, Logan Jenkins, was everywhere on defense and appeared tired and gassed out on offense for the Vardaman Rams. With the need for players to play on both sides of the ball. It does create a team that is slower on one side of the ball.
Both teams brought out their fans though. The Bruce side was just as full as the Vardaman side, full of people cheering and having a great time. Vardaman’s student section was, at times, the loudest thing at the game, overriding both the PA system and Bruce’s band.
Sadly, a player on Vardaman’s team was taken off the field on a stretcher with a leg injury. Currently, the Chickasaw Journal does not have the name or number of the player but we do wish a speedy recovery for that young man.
Next week Vardaman will travel to East Webster where the Rams hope to start firing on all cylinders and get a win on the board.