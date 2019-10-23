VARDAMAN – The Fred’s Pharmacy has been purchased by Express Rx in a deal by the company to acquire ten of the Fred’s Pharmacies across the South.
On Monday, Oct. 14, Express Rx announced that it would be acquiring ten of the pharmacies, and Vardaman was on the list.
The acquisition, which is set to take place in early November is subject to satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the asset purchase agreement with Fred’s.
The stores will remain at the same location, but their names will be changed to Express Rx.
Express Rx combines old fashioned service with the latest technologies to provide its customers with the most efficient and comprehensive pharmacy experience possible. Beginning with the opening of its first store in 2013, Express Rx has expanded to eight store locations in Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.