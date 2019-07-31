VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams Baseball Team had a good and hardworking summer. Head Baseball Coach Josh Warren put his team though a summer of teaching the fundamentals and the game of baseball in general.
Coach Warren said, “We spent the summer developing players and working on fundamentals and the small things. We play did not many games. We worked hard at getting better on some skills we did not do well with this spring. We taught the game more than we coached it this summer.”
He added, “I wanted my players to learn the game more than playing other teams this summer. We only lost two starters form this spring’s team. We are excited about next spring. We are expecting our season to only get better.”