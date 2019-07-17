VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams are getting ready for the upcoming 2019-2020 football season.
New Head Football Coach Brennan Pugh is putting his Rams through a vigorous summer workout program. The Rams will be competing in Class 1A Region 2. They open up their season with a scrimmage with Calhoun City Friday Aug. 16 at home. Their first game will also be at home Friday Aug. 23 against the Myrtle Hawks.
Coach Pugh said, “The players that have been here are working hard. Our biggest challenge is getting everyone here. This community believes in hard work so most of the players not here are working somewhere. I have been very pleased of our work ethic and focus this summer.”
“The Rams work out four days a week from 7 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. They lift weights first and then go outside for conditioning and various agilities. In the weight room, the players are doing bench presses, incline presses, squats, deadlifts, and leg presses.”
Coach Pugh added, “These weight room exercises are to build upper and lower body muscle mass and tone. The outside exercises are to build speed, agility, range of motion, and conditioning. They are also doing some exercises and drills related to the position they play, which is designed to help them greatly during the season. Water is provided in weight room and during outside activities anytime the players wanted.”
“These summer workouts really help the players by reducing the chances of injuries during the season. It helps them with range of motion and avoiding muscle and joint strains and sprains.
“It also helps the players with getting in shape, which will cut down on injuries as well. Most contact injuries happen late in the game when a player is tired. This will really help Vardaman as they sometimes have fewer players than most teams they are competing against. The workouts help with teaching proper techniques and fundamentals, which will avoid injuries as well,” said by Head Coach Brennan Pugh.