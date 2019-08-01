VARDAMAN – The Vardaman Rams are ready to begin football practice Monday, Aug. 5.
The Rams will practice opening day at 3 p.m. They start school the following day, and will practice after school. This will be the Rams routine for the rest of season.
The first contact practice for full pads will be Saturday, Aug. 10.
Head Coach Brennan Pugh said, “We are excited about the start of practice. We have to use our time wisely and work extremely hard. We are facing a challenging schedule and season. We will use the first couple of weeks of practice to establish roles on both offense and defense. We lost six players on both sides of the ball. We are looking for our younger players to step up and fill those roles.”
Pugh added, “We have an open competition at all positions, including quarterback. We need to establish our starting offensive line early. We have really improved our numbers from the spring going from 24 to 35 players. We are looking forward to the season and the challenge ahead of us.”