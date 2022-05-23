VARDAMAN – The Vardaman High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas over the weekend in a ceremony at Carter Field.
They entered the field to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” and Jaymie Davis gave the invocation.
Student Council President Makynlie Jones then gave the welcome address.
This then brought up Class Salutatorian Brady Sharpe for his speech.
He spoke to his classmates about going forward and being who they truly are.
“You are not by who you think you are,” he said. “You are not limited by your accomplishments or goals or what you strive to be. You are defined by your actions, your words and the many memories you share with others…you are a unique you.”
Following his speech, Class Valedictorian Molly Edmondson gave her address.
She spoke about times past and the future ahead.
“Although our time at VHS is coming to a close, our memories will live forever,” she said. “It will be hard leaving and going our separate ways, but I cannot wait to see what the future holds for each and every one of you. You all have the potential to be great, I’ve seen it with my own eyes. Don’t ever give up on trying to reach your goals in life because in the wise words of Albert Einstein, ‘You never fail until you stop trying.’”
Dr. Time Cook, principal of VHS, then presented the scholarships and recognized award recipients.
Then came the moment that cemented the ceremony, the presentation of diplomas.
Seniors came forward, one by one, to receive the certificate of their hard work.