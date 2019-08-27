VARDAMAN – Myrtle opponents know A.I. Nugent can run, but beware, he has added receiving to his repertoire.
The powerful 5-foot-9, 205-pound junior running back/wide receiver scored five touchdowns – four rushing, one receiving – Friday to lead the Hawks to a 34-21 season-opening Class 1A win against Vardaman.
An 1,851-yard rusher last season, Nugent rushed for 243 yards on 17 carries. His TD runs covered 2, 4, 5 and 25 yards. He also caught three passes for 76 yards, one a 37-yard TD grab, and had one kickoff return for 17 yards.
“That kid impresses me every time he gets the ball in his hands,” Myrtle first-year head coach Jeremy Smithey said. “You can see it in his eyes. You can look at him and see he’s ready to roll. I’m glad he plays for me.”
Vardaman’s first-year head coach Brennan Pugh certainly saw enough of Nugent.
“He’s better in-person,” Pugh said. “He’s a great player.”
The game’s start was delayed an hour because of rain and lightning.
Nugent caught the 37-yard TD pass midway in the second quarter from left-handed quarterback Jackson Mayer to give Myrtle a 7-0 lead. He had a 29-yard reception earlier in the drive.
“We just put it in this summer to see how well it works,” Nugent said of his plays at wide receiver. “I told Jackson (Mayer), ‘If you get in trouble, just throw it up and I’ll go get it.’’’
Mayer was 6 of 10 passing for 95 yards and the touchdown. He split time with Elijah Thompson, who rushed for 67 yards on 15 carries.
“They both bring so much to the table in different ways,” Smithey said of his quarterbacks. “It will be something we ride throughout the season.”
Vardaman answered Myrtle’s first score on Britton Bailey’s 3-yard, fourth-down TD pass to Ty Edmondson. Matthew Bright’s 53-yard catch set up the TD.
Bailey and Edmondson hooked up again for a 26-yard TD late. Grant Fugett scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Rams.
“We’ve got to be able to run the ball more consistently,” Pugh said. “That put us in a bind. We had some success in the air, but couldn’t move the ball.”
Vardaman’s ground game managed just 10 yards.
Nugent’s 25-yard scoring run gave the Hawks their 13-7 halftime lead. He had a 25-yard run earlier in the drive to take the ball into Vardaman territory.
Nugent’s three second-half TD runs of 2, 4 and 5 yards were the difference.
The game was Myrtle’s debut as a playoff-eligible MHSAA member. The Hawks, who are in Division 1-1A, finished 7-1 last season as an independent.
Myrtle plays this week at county rival East Union next Friday. Vardaman hosts Bruce.