Although February’s national spotlight was on Career and Technical Education, any time is a good time to recognize the contributions vocational education makes to our world.
Locally, that means a tip of the hat to the Houston Career and Technology Education Center, and the Okolona Career and Technical Complex.
These centers offer a broad array of very useful skills.
The Houston center offers programs in construction/electrical, health science, engineering, business and marketing, diversified agriculture, teaching as a profession, culinary arts, and work-based learning. The Houston Solar Race Team (HSRT) at Houston Career and Technology Education Center (CTE) has made its mark nationally and worldwide.
In Okolona, courses include welding, teacher academy, carpentry, lodging, hospitality and tourism, marketing, information and communication technology, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) applications, and healthcare and clinical services.
Vocational education works.
Look at the many students who have attended these centers over the years. Many of them are our friends and neighbors.You’ve seen many of them in the pages of the Chickasaw Journal or Okolona Messenger. These students, and many who never showed up in the newspaper, have gone on to productive, financially rewarding lives because of the skills they acquired at one of the centers.
Most economic forecasts predict service-related occupations will continue to expand in coming years. The schooling available at these centers prepares students for many of those service-related occupations.
Why are service-related occupations growing? For the answer, look no further than your car, television, air conditioner, computer, or refrigerator.
We live in one of the most advanced societies in the world. Our lifestyle is built on cars, trucks, refrigerators, televisions, telephones, air conditioners, VCRs and computers.
Before a house or other building is built, someone has to draw up the blueprints. Someone's got to make sure the plumbing and electrics, the woodwork or brickwork, are all properly planned and done.
Down on the farm, things are getting more complex than Ol' Dobbin, than "gee" and "haw." Computers are now used in farming, and tractors have become as complex to maintain as cars.
Should you be unfortunate enough to end up in court, a vocational-technical school graduate may well be the one who records the proceedings,
In short, vocational education is what keeps our high-tech world running. To paraphrase the Bible, maybe the meek will inherit the Earth, but somebody's got to run the place.
When the car quits, or the air conditioner won't cool the house, we call someone to fix them, and we expect them to show up before the shirttail sticks to their back.
Someone has to fix the computer and pound out the fender, tune the engine and weld the girders, draw the blueprints. Someone has to be able to sell real estate, manage an office, run a farm, keep the books, offer someone lodging for the night.
The men and women who do these things likely took vocational-technical training.
Vocational education does more than provide the skills that can lead to a rewarding career. It can also lead to off-the-job satisfaction. Some people enjoy fixing things, creating in wood or metal, doing floral arrangements, or interior designing, or building or growing something.
The skills to do many of these things are available at your local Vocational-Technical Center.
During this week, or anytime for that matter, take a minute to appreciate what vocational schools and their graduates do for us. Since these centers are supported by your tax dollars, go watch your money at work.
If you're interested in learning the skills the schools offer, call or drop by. People will be happy to talk to you.
Vocational-technical schools and their graduates better our lives in countless crucial ways. The skills these schools teach are both needed and noble.