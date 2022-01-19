HOUSTON – Debra Simmons with the Chickasaw County Animal Shelter and Education approached the Board of Supervisors recently to ask for help in combating the dog problem facing the county.
“Not a lot of you are aware of us, we pick up animals all over the county, Chickasaw County. Last year alone, we took in 390 dogs in Chickasaw County. Chickasaw has a serious dog problem. We cannot continue to do this by ourselves, we need help. Of the 390 dogs that we took in, not all of them were saved, we did lose quite a few to disease, Parvo, Giardia, Distemper, some to accidents. We had a few that were hit by cars and we had to have them put down. There's just no quality of life for them. Of the 390 we took in, 300 were sent up north, 300 dogs sent to New Jersey, New Hampshire to have better quality of life. Those 300 dogs cost us $120 minimum to take care of and to end up north. $120 per dog. We had 36 adults that had to be treated for heart worms, we're talking $300-$800 and up for treatment. We need help, we are doing this out of our homes. I have 36 dogs at my house right now, my partner, I only have one other person who fosters on a regular basis, has 48 dogs at her house. That's a lot of dogs. That ranges from eight week old puppies to five year old and up. Our animals are staying neutered, all vaccines for rabies, everything.”
She said that they work, at least a majority of the time, in the county, not in the cities, and therefore, they wanted to ask for the county's help.
“We do not pick up much in the City of Houston because they have handlers and an animal shelter, we have not picked up any in Okolona at all this year because they have their own animal control and they have their own shelter. We are working with the City of Houlka, we take in all their stray dogs, we have been since Oct. 18, we've been working with them. We've taken in 25 dogs from the City of Houlka, just since Oct. 18. I can't give you a complete breakdown of Houston, but we have picked up in Houston, the rest of that has come from the county though, not from the cities. We need a better ordinance, we need help helping these animals and getting them taken care of. We can no longer continue to do it by ourselves.”
Board President Bill Blissard asked what kind of help exactly did they have in mind, money, supplies, etc?
“Monetary help is always needed, we've gotten donations quite a bit, that is what we live on,” said Simmons. “We are blessed to get dog food donations on a regular basis, we are able to get collars and leashes and stuff like that from a few companies. We are 501C3, so we are tax exempt. Even a facility, even if we don't have money, a facility, some kind of building that we could turn into a place to house the animals. We could get more volunteers in to help us, we'd also have a chance to become better known and get more monetary help. We'd also be able to get better grants. Being foster based, there's not a lot of grants out there for foster based organizations. When you have a facility and you can see the numbers, see the animals going in and out, they tend to give you money better.”
The board did not reach a decision, however, they did express interest in working with the organization once they figured out which path was the best to go with.