TUPELO – Former Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles was honored for his years of service during the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi annual awards luncheon.
Voyles was presented with his award for his years of service as Chief of Houston Police as well as Constable for Chickasaw County.
“He was and is a strong supporter of Crime Stoppers and very deserving of this award,” said Crime Stoppers board member Bill Allen.
Voyles was honored by the award.
“It's an honor to receive [this award],” said Voyles. “I'm very proud of it.”
However, he said that he could not have done it on his own.
“I want to thank the citizens of Chickasaw County, the Houston Police Department, The Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department and the Sheriff.”
Voyles was elected as Town Marshall (Police Chief) for Houston for four consecutive terms (16 years) and he was elected seven terms as County Constable (28 years). He said he is honored that the people chose him to carry out these duties and serve the people.
“It's an honor to do all of that. Getting elected to two positions is a lot of work, and you can't do it without everybody's help and support. I would just like to thank everyone, all of the first responders.”
Voyles decided not to run for a fifth term as chief, and upon his retirement, the Houston Board of Aldermen voted to make the position an appointed position.