HOUSTON • Billy Voyles announced late last year that he intended to retire from the position of Police Chief in Houston, and that day is now here.
As of June 30, he is officially retired, and he looks back fondly on his 16 years spent serving the community.
“I started back in May of 2005 as Police Chief,” he said. “It has been a bumpy road, but I just want to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of Houston for allowing me to serve for these past 16 years.”
He also spoke about the ever-changing landscape of the job and the law enforcement field as a whole.
“A lot of things have changed in these last 16 years n law enforcement. It’s like I say, you don’t ever get enough training for the stuff you have to face, and every day is different here. It has just been a long, tough road and you know when it’s time to sit down and get out of it and let a younger man have it.”
That younger man is Adam Harmon, who the board chose as Voyles’s successor during a recent meeting.
With Voyles’s impending retirement, they elected to move to an appointed Police Chief instead of an elected one, the same as a majority of municipalities in the state.
Voyles said he has full confidence in Harmon, and he said he believes he will be a great fit for the role.
“I believe Adam will do a good job.”
He also expressed his gratitude to the many officers he has served with over the years.
“There have been a lot of officers over the years and I have really enjoyed working with them.”
Voyles said that his decision to retire might have been a little further down the road had the tragedy that befell his family not happened.
Voyles’s son, Jeremy, was killed in a motor vehicle accident in the line of duty for the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, in 2019.
“I may have stayed in a little longer if it hadn’t been for my son, but ever since he had that tragedy, I just haven’t been able to get back on top yet. That is one of the reasons I am getting out of it.”
Others are sad to see Voyles go, but they also wish him the best.
“What a privilege and honor it has been being around Billy for the last 16 years,” said Mayor Stacey Parker. “This guy has given everything. Any time you needed Billy, you called him and he was there, and if he couldn’t get there, he’d have somebody come and we appreciate everything. But there’s not a man that loves as much as he does. When we needed him, he was there, that’s all you can say.”
Voyles leaves a legacy in Houston that will surely be remembered for years to come.