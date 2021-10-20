Ward 1 Special Election to be held Oct. 25 By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Oct 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – Voters in Ward 1 will head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 25 at the Civic Center in Joe Brigance Park to elect a new alderman.Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.The ballot will give voters the choice between John Fred Lancaster and Kieth Jernigan.Absentee ballots are available at City Hall, and the last day to vote Absentee is the Saturday before the election, which is Oct. 23.City Hall will be open from 8 a.m.-12 noon on that Saturday for absentee voting.As for the results, they will be published in the Nov. 3 edition of the Chickasaw Journal due to the printing schedule.However, results can be found on the Chickasaw Journal website following the announcement of the results on Monday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 50° Partly Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Updated: October 20, 2021 @ 6:33 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal New Hope Church: “Brand new church” turned 155 Sunday 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Ward 1 Special Election to be held Oct. 25 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal A journey like no other: Terri Turner utilized support, faith to battle Breast Cancer 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Houlka man died in two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pontotoc County Oct 18, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Toppers defeat Pontotoc in divisional battle Oct 18, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw School District no longer requiring masks Oct 18, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists