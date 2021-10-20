HOUSTON – Voters in Ward 1 will head to the polls on Monday, Oct. 25 at the Civic Center in Joe Brigance Park to elect a new alderman.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

The ballot will give voters the choice between John Fred Lancaster and Kieth Jernigan.

Absentee ballots are available at City Hall, and the last day to vote Absentee is the Saturday before the election, which is Oct. 23.

City Hall will be open from 8 a.m.-12 noon on that Saturday for absentee voting.

As for the results, they will be published in the Nov. 3 edition of the Chickasaw Journal due to the printing schedule.

However, results can be found on the Chickasaw Journal website following the announcement of the results on Monday night.

