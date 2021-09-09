HOUSTON – A member of Houston's board of aldermen has resigned from her position.
Ward 1 Alderlady Kellie Atkinson stepped down from her seat on the board, earlier this week. She was serving her second term, which began July 1.
Atkinson declined the request for an interview, however, she made a post on Facebook on Thursday, formally announcing her resignation.
“To the people of Houston and Ward 1: After much consideration, prayer and discussion with my friends and family, I have decided to resign from my elected position as Alderlady Ward 1 for the City of Houston,” she said in her post. “This was not an easy decision, but I hope that you will understand that it was a necessary one, not only for myself, but my family.”
She went on to say that she had always did what she felt was best for the city, even if it was a difficult decision.
“As an alderman, I took a solemn oath to support and obey the laws of the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Mississippi. Throughout my tenure, you can rest assured that I always did what I felt was best for the City of Houston even when it was a hard decision.”
She also said that she wished the current administration as well as whomever replaces her the best and hoped for the best for the city as well.
“I am hopeful that after I leave, the leadership of Houston will follow the laws put forth, and Houston will have years of prosperity, growth, and revitalization.”
The last meeting she attended as Ward 1 Alderlady was on Aug. 31 where the city held the budget hearing and reappointed Lisa Easley as City Clerk.
The city will now have to move forward with setting a special election to fill the vacated seat.