HOUSTON -- The following guilty pleas were entered during the Thursday, Sept. 12 session of Houston Municipal Court, according to court records.
The presiding judge was Garry Turner.
Municipal Court convenes on the second and fourth Thursday monthly.
Municipal courts have jurisdiction over misdemeanor crimes, municipal ordinances and city traffic violations. Municipal judges may conduct initial appearances in which defendants are advised of the charges being filed, as well as bond hearings and preliminary hearings.
Sept. 12 guilty pleas:
--Charlie Griffis - Guilty from failure to appear - Warrant issued - Charge: Motor vehicle taking.
--Shaquille Devonta Evans - Guilty from failure to appear - Warrant issued - Improper equipment.
--Durell McGregor - Guilty from failure to appear - Warrant issued - Disturbing the peace and public drunk.
--Pablo Padron Valerio - Guilty - Public drunk, fine and costs of $327.75.
--Darian Cage Goodsen - Guilty from failure to appear - Warrant issued - Paraphernalia.
--Gabrielle Nicole Brucker - Guilty from failure to appear - Warrant issued - Improper equipment and suspended license.
--David Wayne Heair - Guilty - Shoplifting and expired tag, fine was $427.75 for shoplifting. Merchandise was recovered. Expired tag will be remanded if proof of purchase is provided.