NEW HOULKA — This Wednesday, Feb. 23, will be RES's last day to pick up trash in New Houlka. They will be collecting all receptacles Wednesday and Thursday, New Houlka Mayor David Huffman said this week.
“We have contracted with Waste Management (WM) to provide residential garbage collection services. The fee for trash collection will increase from $12 to $ $18 per month.
“WM will drop off new receptacles next week. WM will start picking up March 2, and every Wednesday thereafter,” the mayor said.
“Receptacles are designed for side pickup by using trucks equipped with an Automated Side Loader. The driver controls a mechanical arm from inside the truck. The arm grabs your receptacle and dumps it. There will be a bit of a learning curve,” Mayor Huffman said.
Here's what you need to do to make sure the process runs smoothly.
1) WM will not pick up items on top of, set beside or around receptacles.
2) Place your receptacle forward, handle bar and wheels facing away from street.
3) Place receptacle within three feet of the street.
4) Do not place any trash, boxes, containers, or items within two feet of receptacle.
5) Only household trash is to be placed in receptacles.
6) Please use household trash can liners and tie off before placing trash in receptacles to help prevent trash from being spilled on the street.
Failure to follow these steps may result in your receptacle not being emptied.
RES has served about 300 customers in the northern Chickasaw County town for over 10 years, town officials said this week.
RES also recently terminated their contract rwith the City of Houston. The action in Houston followed reports of labor problems — Covid apparently hit RES hard, according to reports —which saw the company missing numerous pick-up days in Houston.
Missed pickup days have also been an issue in New Houlka, town officials said.
Those with questions can contact Mayor Huffman at 568-2745 or 446-6987, or stop by his office.