With the SuperBowl on the horizon, this begins the closing of a chapter in sports. This will be the last sport that will have been started in the COVID-19 pandemic and ended while we’re still in the pandemic.
This year has been so insane with the COVID-19 regulations in all sports, however, the NFL has had an even worse time of it this year.
There has been such an issue that playoff games have been in question, games that determine who plays in the Super Bowl were being messed with by this virus.
The NFL has had one of the best ideas about the crowd at their final game. The stands will be filled with nurses and doctors who have had the vaccine.
This has possibly been the best thing to come from the virus restrictions. The heroes of this pandemic will be able to watch the final game of the season as well as the biggest game in the United States.
I hope this season is the last that COVID infects. We all need to get this vaccine so we call all get back to life before this pandemic.
I am so tired of not being able to scream and yell at games. I want to be able to highfive and hug completely random strangers. I want to go tailgating and hanging out with other random strangers.
We are so close to being done with all of this, we just need everyone to get this shot so we can all get back into it. I love the game no matter the season and I am so ready for life to be back to normal.