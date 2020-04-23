Recently, a deputy with the Chickasaw Sheriff's Department lost everything he owned when a fire destroyed his house. It was a tragedy.
However, it was also an opportunity for Chickasaw County to step up and show just what kind of people call it home.
A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the deputy, and it, as of the time of this writing, had raised $2,693 of a $2,500 goal. Its times like these that makes us proud to call this place home.
This man lost everything, and we rallied together to try and ease his pain. These people would give you the shirt off of their backs if it meant that you would not be cold.
This just exemplifies “Southern Hospitality” if you ask us. We may catch a bad rap in the national eye, but we look out for our own. We are one big family and we treat, at least in most cases, as such.
You would be hard pressed to find better people than you can right here in Chickasaw County.
Nowhere else would spring to mind that is as welcoming and caring.
We are all familiar with the phrase, “There's no place like home.” Its true. Often times there really is no other place that compares to home, our stomping grounds. Our names etched in the history for eternity. Memories made and loves lost. Everything that makes us who we are, brought together in this one place.
But perhaps the most important thing, and what we've been discussing all along, family. When you are from a place like Chickasaw, family isn't just defined by blood. We are all family, and we will never hesitate to help in a time of need.
So from us, we just want to say thank you to the good people who make this world a little brighter for others, you are truly special.