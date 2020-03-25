When news broke last Monday that Mississippi was implementing stricter policies to try and slow the progression of COVID-19, the world seemed to stand still.
People rushed to the stores, panic buying and stocking up for what was to come, although no one knew, or in fact knows (at least at the time of writing this) what that actually is.
One thing is for sure, and it sounds strange, but everything just feels different now. It is almost impossible to place a finger on, but I can most closely equate it with dread/uncertainty. It is most likely the unknown.
People of all ages have been saying that they have never seen anything like this before. I can attest to this for my age. I remember the “Swine Flu” epidemic that swept the nation in the mid 2000’s. It was nowhere near the level that this has blown up. Everything is shutting down, schools are out for the foreseeable future and the store shelves are nearly bare.
When I accepted this job a little under a year ago, I never knew that I would be responsible for documenting one of the most significant events in the nation’s – let alone the state’s – history. I am responsible for documenting not only the virus and its spreading, but the effects it is having on Chickasaw. I am, in a sense, right in the thick of it. I am going to keep trudging forward though and I plan to be here when all of this blows over.
This is a time in history that we will tell our kids and grandkids about for years to come. Every generation has its defining moment, that time when all hope seemed lost, but they defied the odds and overcame it. I believe this may be our moment.
These measures, while at first criticized by many, may in truth seem like an overreaction. However, I believe that overreacting is a far better alternative to underreacting. I would prefer to have as few casualties as possible in this situation we find ourselves in, so I am pleading with everyone, if you can do so at all, follow the guidelines that the CDC has provided. Then and only then can we make an impact. We could be shaping the course of our futures right now. So be prepared, because one day, they are going to ask “Where were you?”