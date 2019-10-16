This past week, there was a circus that came to Woodland. Now this may not seem like much, but it was actually kind of a big deal.
It was the first time that the circus had come to Woodland, but perhaps more important was the fact that something like this came to Woodland. Woodland is a small town, and as such, it often does not get chosen to host many events unless they are self-planned. However, this has the potential to open doors for the town.
Now, they have experience, and that could lead to new things wanting to come to the town, especially with the big turnout that the circus had.
Change is often viewed as a negative. Many believe that the traditional way of doing things is the best. However, and this is especially true in the scope of a town, change is necessary. In order to have a chance at surviving, you have to adapt to the modern ways. These adaptations are what open your town up to events like the circus but even beyond that. There is no telling what opportunities could come knocking at the door.
It also helps tremendously when the leadership of the place accepts the change and even embraces it as Woodland has. When a leader wants nothing but the best for their people, that is when the miracles begin to happen.
This is not just limited to Woodland though. We are seeing this all over Chickasaw County. Cities like Houston and Okolona are making changes for the better to bring themselves into the current day and opening themselves up for more opportunities.
Chickasaw has always been a traditional sort of place, but sometimes, for the best result, you have to go against the grain and make your own way.