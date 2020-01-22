Last week, Houston First United Methodist Church hosted a dinner honoring the first responders of Chickasaw County. This was a tremendous show of gratitude from a community.
However, just because they were fed, does not mean that we should be done praising them. They deserve our gratitude every day. These brave men and women lay their lives on the line for our safety, and they are truly heroes among us.
We often times take for granted the fact that if our house is on fire, the fire department will show up, or if we are in a car accident, the paramedics will show up. We should not take these things for granted. They could just as easily say “I don’t want to go,” and that would be that. However, that is not how they operate. They choose to don that extremely heavy gear and put themselves in harm’s way just to make sure that we are safe and sound. That sounds like commitment to us. We should show them the same level of commitment.
The law enforcement side of the coin especially takes a bad rap sometimes. They are often viewed as more evil than the criminals that they swore to apprehend. This is not the case. They risk their lives and never seeing their families again to keep us from becoming another statistic. So, badges are not evil, they are there to help, and they will extend to you the same respect you extend to them. Keep that in mind.
There is an even bigger issue at hand though. According to Jim Whitfield, the guest speaker for the dinner and a first responder in Sunflower County, more first responders die by suicide each year than in the line of duty.
This should alarm not only first responders, but us as well. These people see all manner of things that we could not even begin to fathom while on duty. These things do not go away either. They carry these scars with them for years, if not the rest of their lives. This is where we should step in. Sometimes, the best way to deal with things like this is to simply talk about them. These are strong people and they may be hesitant to reach out for help, so maybe we should reach out to them. We should let them know that they are not alone and that we truly appreciate everything that they do for us. As the speaker said, their number one priority, both in the field and not, is themselves. They can not take care of others without first taking care of themselves.
So keep this in mind for the future, because we never know when it could be our turn to save them.