Your hometown newspaper is as dependable as tomorrow.
You may read elsewhere about train and plane schedules canceled due to weather, Covid, whatever.
When’s the last time you reached for the latest edition of the Chickasaw Journal —or hunted it up on the Internet — and found it wasn’t there?
Assuming you’ve paid your subscription, of course.
For the little you pay to subscribe by print or electronic version, you really get a lot.
Consider:
In the pages of this newspaper, in one issue or another – or on the Internet —you’ll find dependable local information about everything from bond issues, rezoning, street repairs, who’s been arrested, convicted, sentenced, elections, who’s made the world better for passing this way, who’s doing well in sports — who’s in the sportlight.
And discussion of it all on the opinion page, and community feedback from letters to the editor. This newspaper is important as an exchange for political and social thought.
Don’t believe it? – read the opinions, columns, and letters to the editor -- or better yet, write one.
Local coffee shops, after-church lunches, public forums all discuss some of these things. But there’s really only one place to get all of it – and that’s this newspaper.
Sometimes, that’s easy to forget. Readers get wrapped up in the other benefits of a newspaper – information about weddings, births, graduations, military service, deaths, local sports, recipes, church services, community events, the latest sales.
That adds up to a lot of local history in the making. People use the newspaper to research local genealogy, relive local history, and to see special moments in their past as well as that of other people.
As a result, sometimes readers tend to overlook one of the most important roles of this newspaper – to serve as a Town Hall meeting, where the latest news of government, schools and other issues in the community, is laid out for all to see.
Providing that Town Hall is something we take seriously. We have to. There is no other avenue that provides such varied opportunities on a regular basis for everyone in the community to learn what’s going on, and to participate if they wish.
Public forums and community meetings are good for those who attend and speak up. Radio and TV are limited by airtime. This newspaper is the community’s town forum.
It’s still the most trusted means of conveying accurate, current information. In printed versions, this newspaper has a reference value that can extend to decades.
In short, We appreciate the privilege of chronicling your life. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.