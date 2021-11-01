HOUSTON – Webster Urgent Care Clinic will be opening its doors in Houston this week, with their grand opening and open house set for Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m., and they will be officially open for business next Monday, Nov. 8.
The clinic is being opened by Webster Urgent Care Clinic, LLC, Chad and Misti Garnett, and it is located beside Walmart on Highway 8.
Misti will be a Nurse Practitioner at the Houston Clinic, along with Bethany Free and Ashley Flora.
What They Offer
The Webster Urgent Care Clinic offers a variety of services that range from a run-of-the-mill checkup, to x-rays and stitches.
According to Misti, they offer the following:
– Sprains, strains, or fractures
– Bites and stings
– Allergic reaction
– Rapid Tests
COVID
COVID-19 Antibody
Flu
Strep
Mono
H. Pylori
RSV
– Burns
– Urinary infections
– Upper respiratory infections
– Cold, flu, and fever
– Laceration repair
– Dehydration
– On site lab, EKG, x-ray
– Physicals
Sports
Work
DOT
When to use Urgent Care
Many people have asked when they should use urgent care vs. going to the emergency room.
According to Garnett, they should go to the ER if their life is in immediate danger, or they have severe injuries.
“The biggest things are chest pain, difficulty breathing, the worst headache you've ever had, weakness, numbness on one side of the body, signs of a stroke, slurred speech, if you fainted at home or lost consciousness, especially after an injury or a fall, any mental status changes, serious burns, eye injuries, facial lacerations, dislocations or obvious fractured bones, bleeding with pregnancy,” she said. “We see a lot of patients here. Say if you have abdominal pain, we can see you and we can evaluate you, and if we feel like there is something going on, like an Appendix or Diverticulitis, something like that that may need a CT or to go to the hospital to have the CT or go to the ER for further evaluation. There's times that we may have to do that, depending on what's going on. We are kind of a step above what you go to your primary care doctor for. We do all chronic care, managing hypertension, cholesterol, Thyroid Disorder, Diabetes, but there's times with our Diabetics that if they are on Insulin and their blood sugars aren't under good control, that we may have to refer them to Endocrinology, but we do everything we can to keep somebody from having to be referred out, but there are definitely obvious things that you need to go to an ER for.”
The Impact
What does a clinic like this coming to Houston mean for the town exactly? Well, according to Misti, it will be a positive benefit to the community.
“From what we hear, I think Houston needs a clinic that's open every day,” she said. “I know we have had some comments about wanting us to be open 24 hours a day, but we just can't do that, but I think just knowing that we're there and we are going to be there until it is time to close, we won't be closing the door early, and we'll be there for those patients on Saturday and Sunday that can't get in to see a primary care doctor to get their Hypertension and their fasting labs drawn and check their Diabetes, or their child's sick on a Saturday or a Sunday afternoon. I just feel like that's something that they need. I think they need a clinic that they can count on and we have been able to do that here in Mathiston, so I think that it will carry over into Houston.”
The clinic is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.