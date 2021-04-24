HOUSTON – Houston Fire, with the assistance of Southeast and Thorn Fire Departments, responded to the scene of a house fire on Highway 8 East at 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.
Once on scene, they found there to be a mobile home with about half of it engulfed in flames.
The occupants of the house had made it out, and there were no reported injuries. There were also no pets reported to have been in the house.
“Substantial damage was done to part of the mobile home,” said Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship.
The cause of the fire is unknown at the moment, according to Blankenship.
The wind played a factor in the problems faced by firefighters as well, blowing embers and starting pop up fires in the surrounding areas of grass and trees. However, they were able to extinguish them as they came up and the fire was declared under control at 4:42 p.m.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:45 p.m.