PHEBA – Hebron Christian Academy announced in May it would have a new headmaster for the 2019-2020 school year. Bobby Eiland of Sturgis was named as the new headmaster, and he officially took over July 1.
The Hebron Christian School family wanted to make Eiland and his family feel welcome. They also wanted to introduce him to the parents of children who attend Hebron.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, at the school library, parents, faculty and students joined to enjoy food and fellowship with Eiland and his wife, Lynn.
Dozens of people came and went from the library, snacking on various goodies laid out on a beautiful display set up by some of the faculty.
Eiland and his wife stood near the door and greeted everyone who entered. They shook many hands and shared many stories. The evening proved to be a success, and the school is ready to get into the swing of things this year.
Hebron started school Thursday, Aug. 8.