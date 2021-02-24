Well, after the week everyone had last week, I think the only way to sum it up is … “wow!”
When they call for winter weather in Mississippi, we have come to take it with a grain of salt.
Often times the predictions of snow and ice pelting the area amount to a dusting of flurries and maybe some slick roads if it is cold enough.
Hardly ever do we see something to the magnitude of what we experienced last week.
I will admit to being guilty of it myself. When they first started predicting winter weather, just over a week out, I thought sure, I'll believe it when I see it, and believe it I did.
We were blanketed with ice seemingly overnight, and just when that seemed to be over with, in came round two.
We were, at least many of us, stuck at home for a week straight. The roads virtually impassable, it was as if everything came to a screeching halt, which it kind of did.
I will be the first to admit, cabin fever set in hard. I am used to being able to go whenever I please, and this was the worst thing that could have happened as far as that is concerned. I was home-bound seeing as I drive a car.
I longed to go somewhere, anywhere, but it is, at the time of this writing, Saturday and I have yet to venture further than my front yard.
I will also be the first to admit that winter weather is not near as fun when you are older. It makes the joints ache, the cold is near inescapable and honestly, its just an inconvenience.
When we are kids, we can get out and play in the snow with all of our pent up child hood energy. We use our imaginations to make the stark landscape anything we want. However, as an adult with no kids, its just not enjoyable.
Even less enjoyable is the fact that it kept many from work, which is going to make for some slim paychecks this upcoming week.
However, I would like to take a moment to thank those essential workers who braved the elements to make sure that everyone was safe during these dangerous conditions. The road workers who tirelessly cleaned the ice off the roads as best they could each day, following the re-freeze the previous night. The grocery store workers who worked to keep the doors open and provide supplies to those who otherwise might not have made it through the ordeal. Lastly, but certainly not least, I would like to thank the first responders who worked around the clock to respond to emergency calls all over while risking their own lives to get there. They are the true heroes and they deserve the recognition.
So, to everyone who helped us survive the ice storm of 2021, I say a heartfelt “Thank you!”